Dennis "Tug" Hockers
Mayville - Dennis "Tug" Hockers, 53, Mayville, passed unexpectedly on Thursday March 12, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on December 3, 1966 to James F. Hockers and the late Marge (VandeHei) Hockers. Tug graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 1985. He attended Oshkosh University and graduated with a degree in Police Science. Tug worked for the Mayville Police Department for 28 years. He was very involved in community activities. Tug enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by many for his selfless services to the entire community.
He is survived by son, Ty Hockers, Mayville; his father James (friend Mary Bain), Crivitz; his brothers, Dave (Linda), Crivitz and Corey (fiend Kelly) Ashwaubenon, Special friend, Chalyn Mueller and son Carter; numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge, Faternal Grandparnets, Ione and James B Hockers, and maternal grandparents Agnes and Garold Vande Hei.
Friends may call after 4:00PM Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. A memorial service will be held at 8:00PM. All law enforcement is welcome to attend. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
A memorial fund has been established in Tug's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020