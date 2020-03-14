Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hockers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis "Tug" Hockers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis "Tug" Hockers Obituary
Dennis "Tug" Hockers

Mayville - Dennis "Tug" Hockers, 53, Mayville, passed unexpectedly on Thursday March 12, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on December 3, 1966 to James F. Hockers and the late Marge (VandeHei) Hockers. Tug graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 1985. He attended Oshkosh University and graduated with a degree in Police Science. Tug worked for the Mayville Police Department for 28 years. He was very involved in community activities. Tug enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by many for his selfless services to the entire community.

He is survived by son, Ty Hockers, Mayville; his father James (friend Mary Bain), Crivitz; his brothers, Dave (Linda), Crivitz and Corey (fiend Kelly) Ashwaubenon, Special friend, Chalyn Mueller and son Carter; numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge, Faternal Grandparnets, Ione and James B Hockers, and maternal grandparents Agnes and Garold Vande Hei.

Friends may call after 4:00PM Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. A memorial service will be held at 8:00PM. All law enforcement is welcome to attend. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.

A memorial fund has been established in Tug's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -