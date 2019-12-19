|
Dennis Hugh Patton
Bloomington - Dennis Hugh Patton, 72, Bloomington, MN passed away Dec. 10, 2019. He was born 4/25/1947 in Green Bay, WI, graduated from East High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Sky Marshall Program, and was employed by Northwest Airlines for 35 years.
Dennis is survived by a sister, Mary H. Thompson, nieces and nephews, Lisa (Gene) Gruber, Kelly (Phil) Pierner, Jim (Mary) Rose, Jennifer (Steve) Styczynski, Adam (Stacie) Rose, great nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Ehrick Patton, his parents, Lloyd C. and Ethel Duquaine Patton, sister and brothers-in-law, Patricia and F James Rose and Darold DeTennis, nephew P.J. Thompson and brother-in-law James A Thompson.
Burial will be in Green Bay at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019