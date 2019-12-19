Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Hugh Patton


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Hugh Patton Obituary
Dennis Hugh Patton

Bloomington - Dennis Hugh Patton, 72, Bloomington, MN passed away Dec. 10, 2019. He was born 4/25/1947 in Green Bay, WI, graduated from East High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Sky Marshall Program, and was employed by Northwest Airlines for 35 years.

Dennis is survived by a sister, Mary H. Thompson, nieces and nephews, Lisa (Gene) Gruber, Kelly (Phil) Pierner, Jim (Mary) Rose, Jennifer (Steve) Styczynski, Adam (Stacie) Rose, great nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Ehrick Patton, his parents, Lloyd C. and Ethel Duquaine Patton, sister and brothers-in-law, Patricia and F James Rose and Darold DeTennis, nephew P.J. Thompson and brother-in-law James A Thompson.

Burial will be in Green Bay at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -