1/1
Dennis J. Grzelak
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis "Grizz" Grzelak, 66, of Ashwaubenon passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1954 to Joseph and Rose (Kielar) Grzelak in Green Bay. Dennis graduated from Southwest High School in 1972 and later worked for American Concrete Pipe Co/Spancrete until his retirement.

Grizz was an avid outdoorsman and was happiest spending time with the family in the woods up north hunting, shooting targets and just generally being together. He loved riding his Harley, NASCAR, and was a fan of the Packers and Badgers, attending countless games with his family.

Dennis is survived by his beloved daughter Sarah, son-in-law Raymond, and grandchildren Adelaide and Mason Gordon. He is further survived by his mother Rose Grzelak, Green Bay, siblings Trish Grzelak, Arizona, David (Mary) Grzelak, Washington Island, Jim (Melissa) Grzelak, Arizona, Kathy Harrison, Pulaski, Joseph (Jane) Grzelak, Green Bay, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Grzelak, earlier this year.

Due to the current pandemic the family will be having private services at a future date. To leave an online condolences please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved