Dennis "Grizz" Grzelak, 66, of Ashwaubenon passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1954 to Joseph and Rose (Kielar) Grzelak in Green Bay. Dennis graduated from Southwest High School in 1972 and later worked for American Concrete Pipe Co/Spancrete until his retirement.
Grizz was an avid outdoorsman and was happiest spending time with the family in the woods up north hunting, shooting targets and just generally being together. He loved riding his Harley, NASCAR, and was a fan of the Packers and Badgers, attending countless games with his family.
Dennis is survived by his beloved daughter Sarah, son-in-law Raymond, and grandchildren Adelaide and Mason Gordon. He is further survived by his mother Rose Grzelak, Green Bay, siblings Trish Grzelak, Arizona, David (Mary) Grzelak, Washington Island, Jim (Melissa) Grzelak, Arizona, Kathy Harrison, Pulaski, Joseph (Jane) Grzelak, Green Bay, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Grzelak, earlier this year.
Due to the current pandemic the family will be having private services at a future date.