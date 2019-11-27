|
|
Dennis John Christie
Village of Howard - Dennis John Christie, 72, passed away unexpectedly from a tragic car accident on Monday, November 25th. Dennis was born on July 21, 1947 and grew up in the small town of Wild Rose, WI.
Upon his high school graduation, Dennis moved to Madison, WI to begin his studies at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He graduated in 1972 with degrees in Engineering and Surveying. It was there Dennis began his love for the Badgers and all sports. Whether it was football, baseball, basketball or hockey, if there was a game, Dennis was there. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Dennis loved being a grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He especially loved watching his grandsons play for Bay Port football and watching his youngest grandson play T-ball.
Dennis' hobbies included playing softball, reading novels and watching his television shows.
Dennis was dedicated to his work as a land surveyor and engineer. He loved to work and was still working upon his untimely death. He will truly be missed by his family.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Diane Christie; children: Tess (Nate) Harker and their son, Jack; Tammy (David) Fabry and their children, Allie and Zachary; Traci (Mark) Callesen and their children, Cooper and Colten; his sisters, Carla (Thomas) Casper and Nadine (Mark) Slawinski; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy (Randy) Carpiaux, Michael (Lynn) Laurent, and Julie (Keith) Frelich; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Norrine Christie; a sister, Diane (James) Peche; and Diane's parents, Myron and Joyce Laurent.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln and Glendale Ave.), from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. James Lucas officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019