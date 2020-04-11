|
|
Dennis M. O'Brien
Dennis M O'Brien passed away April 6th 2020 due to complications from diabetes. At 71. He graduated from East High School and worked most of his life at Green Bay Upholstery. After retiring, he moved to Tucson Arizona . He lived a good life until just recently when his health started declining. Preceded in death by his Grandparents Leo P. and Irene O'Brien, Edward and Elizabeth Olejniczak and his father Quin E O'Brien, his second dad Gene Nuthals, Uncles and Aunts Ed and Betty Olejniczak, Pat and Martha O'Brien, Jerry and Darlene O'Brien. Survived by his mother Tern Nuthals Tucson Az, sisters Sharon (Zane) Harris Green Bay, Mary (Lloyd) Sandmann Green Bay, Bobbie O'Brien, Blair (Micheal) Jayson, Colleen (Jim) Parvis Alpine Az, brother Kevin (Lana) O'Brien Tuscon Az, and many nieces and nephews great and great great and many cousins. Kevin and Lana were a great help to Kevin's mother and brother Dennis over the last few months as his health was,failing. There was a private service in Tucson Arizona
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020