Green Bay - Dennis Michael O'Connor of Green Bay passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Dennis was born on February 12, 1943 in Oconto Falls to the late Russell and Irma Mae O'Connor. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1960-1964. In 1967 Dennis married Madeline Schampers, and enjoyed 52 great years together. He was employed at Milprint, Inc. for 39 years. In his free time Dennis sang with the Baylanders Barbershop chorus, was an advanced class amateur radio operator, a member of the Green Bay Mike and Key Club, an active member of the Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Sullivan Wallen Post 11. Dennis enjoyed socializing with friends.



He is survived by his loving wife Madeline, two sons James (Rachel), California, Patrick of Green Bay, four grandchildren - James, Michael, Kylie, and Crew, brother Gerald (Bea) O'Connor, step-sister Sandra Cota, brother-in-law Richard Postel, and many other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by mother, father, step-father Elmer Cota, brother David O'Connor, sister Sheila Postel, mother-in-law, fathers-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, and uncles.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 9 - 11 am at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI. A funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor David Hatch officiating. Full military honors will follow.



Dennis' family would like to express their deep gratitude to the VA Oncology and Infusion as well as the staff at Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to him throughout his illness.