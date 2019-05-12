|
|
Dennis Magle
Algoma - Dennis E. Magle, 74, Algoma, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Dennis was born on June 2, 1944 to the late Albert and Libbie (Novak) Magle. He married Mary Raymond on November 26, 2004 at Grace Lutheran Church. Dennis worked for Algoma Hardwoods for 23 years, he loved visiting with relatives and going out to eat.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Magle; step-children, Marilyn, Wayne, Carol, Susan, and Robert; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother Willard (Lonie) Magle; as well as by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as by brothers and sisters.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, Algoma, with visitation from 9-11 am. Funeral service will take place at 11 am with Pastor Gary Stangland officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019