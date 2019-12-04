|
|
Dennis Wayne Malnar, 76, born on October 15, 1943, died on November 27, 2019 in De Pere, Wisconsin after a brave battle with cancer.
Dennis was born in Detroit, spent his childhood in Ahmeek and Copper City, Michigan and graduated from the Copper Country's Calumet High School with the class of 1961. As a kid Dennis loved fishing and swimming at the Gratiot River. Dennis attended NMU, taught school, and spent the bulk of his career as a Sales Representative traveling Wisconsin and Michigan. Dennis always had a song in his heart and enjoyed singing Karoake. Dennis loved taking pictures, and spending the Christmas holidays with family in the Copper Country.
Dennis is survived by brothers Eugene of Kearsarge, Edward of Fond du Lac and Bootjack, and Paul (Kathy) Malnar of Bootjack. Nieces Diana Malnar Langdon and Melissa Malnar Pirkola survive as does Luke Malnar, John Langdon, Lyla Pirkola, Tessa Pirkola, and many cousins on the Malnar/Gregorich and Waara sides of the family. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Frank Malnar and Venla Waara Malnar.
Per Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family is planning a family and close friends celebration of Dennis's life in the summer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019