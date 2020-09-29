Dennis McGinley
Allouez - Dennis B. McGinley, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. The son of Bernard and Alberta (Renish) McGinley was born on November 16, 1934 in Milwaukee.
Dennis lived in Antigo until the age of eighteen and graduated from Antigo High School in 1952. He continued his education at St. Norbert College, and graduated from UW Steven's Point with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education in 1961. Dennis earned his M.S. Degree in Audio-Visual Media from UW LaCrosse in 1970. He taught in elementary schools in Eagle River and Brodhead, Wisconsin before spending over 25 years as a teacher in Ashwaubenon. He retired in 1990.
On July 13, 1957, Dennis married Judith A. Lenss at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. Together they raised five children. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fishing lure collector. In his retirement, he worked part time as a courier for University Bank and for Northland Laboratories.
Dennis is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Judy; his children and children-in-law, Kathryn McGinley, Mary Pat McGinley, Lori (Bob) Casey, Julie McKibbins and Colleen (Jeff) Scanlan. He is further survived by his eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as many other members of his extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Alberta; son, Bradley; siblings Dr. Carole McGinley Edland and Ellen McGinley Dowd, as well as other extended family members and friends.
Private family services will be held for Dennis at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family with Fr. Peter Ambting, O.Praem. officiating. Entombment will follow at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the McGinley family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raptor Education Group, Inc., a non-profit corporation in Antigo dedicated to the rehabilitation of native birds and public education of wildlife including conservation efforts. Donations can be mailed to Raptor Education Group, Inc., PO Box 481, Antigo, WI 54409 or submitted online at www.raptoreducationgroup.org/donate
.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for all of their kindness and compassion.