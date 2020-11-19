Dennis Nyren



Green Bay - Dennis Nyren of Green Bay, an inspiring father, dear friend and successful veterinarian, died at his home on November 12, 2020 with his loved ones at his side.



Dennis was born on a farm near Lanyon, Iowa in 1947 to Morris and Darlene Nyren, the eldest of three children. Dennis developed his love for animals as a small boy, and pursued this passion professionally by enrolling and graduating with honors from Iowa State University's College of Veterinary Medicine in 1972.



After practicing veterinary medicine in Connecticut for three years, Dennis moved with his family to Green Bay in 1975. Dennis helped to grow the Roningen-Nyren Animal Hospital (currently the Animal Hospital of Ashwaubenon) into one of the leading veterinary practices in the state of Wisconsin. Dennis continued loving and caring for domestic pets at the We Care Animal Hospital in Clintonville until his full retirement in 2018. Dennis enjoyed fishing, interior design, landscaping and international travel. He will be remembered for his deep intelligence, quick wit and the boundless love he showed for his family.



Dennis leaves his children Matthew Nyren and Tanya Clark, his mother Darlene Nyren, his sisters Jeanne Kent and Janet Specketer and his grandchildren Paige, Logan and Morgan Clark, along with his special friend Lynn Robillard. He is preceded in death by his father, Morris Nyren. A private ceremony to be held near Dennis's childhood home in Gowrie, Iowa will be conducted next week. Condolences may be delivered to Hansen Family Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in support of cancer research may be made to Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.









