Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt Olive Ev Lutheran Church
2460 Mt Olive Drive
Suamico, WI
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Mt Olive Ev Lutheran Church
2460 Mt Olive Drive
Suamico, WI
Dennis R. Tischendorf Obituary
Dennis R. Tischendorf

Suamico - Passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at age 70. Beloved husband of Wendy L. (Nee Olson). Loving father of Jessica R. Tischendorf. Godfather of Rusty Mutza. Preceded in death by son Jeremy.

Will also be missed by in-laws Jeff Olson, Eric (Pam) Olson, Pat (Pam) Byrne, nephews Patrick (Laura), Ryan (Michelle), Richard Byrne, Clay (Mallory Kalas) Olson. Dennis also is survived by his great nieces and nephews that he treated like grandchildren Anabelle, Henry, Sawyer and Sophia Byrne, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mt Olive Ev Lutheran Church (2460 Mt Olive Drive, Suamico WI) from 6:00-8:00 with a service at 6:30 given by Pastor Leon Ehlert.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Mt. Olive Ev. Lutheran Church-Suamico, WI would be appreciated.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S 27th St, Oak Creek WI

414-321-7440

www.heritagefuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
