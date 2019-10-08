|
|
Dennis Stanley Kwiatkowski
Brown County - Passed peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 4, 2019 at age 76. Lovingly survived by his wife Jo Ann. Beloved father of John (Lori) Jablonowski, Andrea Kwiatkowski, Michell (Rick) Kellner and Jarret (Amanda) Kwiatkowski. Proud grandpa of Jozef (Karin) Schmitt, Katrina Kwiatkowski, Zachary, Mackenzie, Emily and Jordan Kellner, Chevalle Cotter, Jolene Jablonowski, Piper and Orion Kwiatkowski. Dear brother of Marianne Kwiatkowski. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Regina Kwiatkowski, sister Diane (Ralph) Pergande.
Dennis endured a long battle with illnesses but he was a fighter and never gave up. He loved his family with his whole heart.
Services will be held at a later date
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019