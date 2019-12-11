|
|
Dennis Strohbusch
Lakewood - Dennis H. Strohbusch, age 74 of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Dennis was born on September 23, 1945 to the late Harold and Emogene (Palmer) Strohbusch in Hartford. He graduated from Hartford Union High School with the Class of 1963. In August 1965, Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. From August 1966 to August 1967, Dennis was stationed in Southeast Asia. On October 27, 1965, Dennis married Janet Schroeder. In Hartford, Dennis was a 50 year member of American Legion Courtney-Carr-Milner Post 19. Dennis and Janet retired to Lakewood in 2009. He enjoyed car races, hunting, fishing, and was happiest when he was in the woods.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet; 2 sons, Barry (Cassandra) Strohbusch and Tim (Jessica) Strohbusch; 2 grandchildren, Kathryne (Julius) Vowell and Rachel (Joshua) Davison; great-grandchild, Keegan. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Marie (Brade) Ulsh.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Paul Scheunemann officiating. Dennis will be interred in Mountain Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019