Dennis Thompson Apisa
Green Bay - Dennis, "Kenisi, 5-0, Pineapple" Thompson Apisa passed away on Friday, January 17th, 2020 in Green Bay, WI with his wife, Cathy, by his side. Dennis was born September 23rd, 1935 to Jack Thompson and Laina McMoore Thompson Apisa in Fagatogo, Tutuila, American Samoa. When he was 10 years old his step-father, Tai Apisa moved the family to Hawaii. Samoa and Hawaii always held a special place in Dennis' heart.
Upon finishing high school, Dennis joined the United States Coast Guard and spent 20 ½ years of service with 18 ½ years of "active sea duty" in the Pacific Islands. He retired from the military in 1973 as a Boatswain's Mate First Class. Dennis was always very proud of his military service to our country.
After duty in Sturgeon Bay, Dennis chose to retire in Green Bay to support his beloved Green Bay Packers. He was hired by the State of WI Department of Corrections and worked at the Green Bay Correctional Institution from 1973-1993 at which time he retired. He then worked for Nelco/Greatland Corporation from 1994-1998.
Dennis loved music. He and his ukulele were one. He would often play and sing at parties, family and friend gatherings, weddings, funerals and at bars with his best friend Paddy Te Tai. They were quite a pair! We believe they are together again, singing and having a few drinks!Eventually the South Pacific Sounds Polynesian Dance Group was created, with Dennis being the main vocalist for 25 years. Those years provided many happy memories for everyone involved and Dennis loved entertaining with the group. The music they played kept Dennis connected to the islands and his Samoan culture, of which he was very proud.
Dennis' love of the Packers and football prompted his organizing Sunday parties at the house to watch the football games. He enjoyed socializing and mastered the art of cooking on the grill. We all know he will continue to be cheering for the Packers.
Dennis enjoyed working out, lifting weights and boxing. Never one to turn away from a challenge by friends, he once wrestled a bear. He came away from that challenge with cracked ribs and sore ears, from the neck hold that the bear used. He also competed in Tough Man contests. Dennis was proud of his fearlessness!
For many years Dennis golfed in leagues and he enjoyed golfing with his mother and father-in-law, Lewis (Mac) and Edie McCauley. Other areas of interests included crossword puzzles, dancing, football pools, and entering Halloween costume contests dressed as a Samoan knife dancer. He frequently won the contests and would come home with several hundred dollars of winnings. Dennis also enjoyed rummage sales. If he saw two women sitting at a table in the driveway, he would just assume they were having a rummage sale and would go into their garage and start asking how much things cost. Upon finding out there wasn't a rummage sale he would smile and return to his car continuing to look for sales. He was the king of rummage sales.
During his life, Dennis married Rita Kaeo, and Kathleen Walton. He met the love of his life in Green Bay and married Cathy McCauley on November 8, 1986. Dennis is survived by his wife, Cathy Apisa; his children: Cherrilee Ipo (Bill) Brownlee and her children, Jessica and Jaylene, great-grandchildren, Alexis and Sebastian; Denise Mapuana Moore and her daughter, Kiana; Vicki Lehuanani Thompson and children, Krystal and Ben; Valerie Thompson and her daughter, Malia; Robert Thompson and his children: Amanda (Nate), Beccee (Ed), Samantha and Justin, grandchildren: Rayn, Serenity, Brantley, Alia, EJ and Paul; Tai Thompson (Leah) and children, Noah and Kalea; Lehua Collins (Ruben) and children: Leilani, Kasen, Kai and step-children, Kominiko Niko Sila (Chelci) and daughter, Maisaya; and Anthony Apisa. He is also survived by his dog, Bella.
Surviving siblings of Dennis are Wallen Thompson, Jack "Tihati" Thompson, Wallace Thompson, Margaret Tupola, Arthur Thompson, Robert Apisa, Esther Shimasaki and Norman Apisa as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family members that have preceded Dennis in passing are his parents, Tai and Laina Apisa, Jack Thompson, siblings: Laina Dipzinski, George Thompson, William Apisa, Rudy Apisa and Christina Hudson, as well as his best friends, Paddy Te Tai and Linc Wasano.
A time of remembrance and celebration of Dennis' life will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home, 340 S. Monroe St., Green Bay, WI, on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 12-3 PM with a service at 3 PM followed by full military honors. Cremation has taken place and Dennis will be taken back to the island of Oahu for burial in the National Memorial of the Pacific (Punchbowl) Cemetery per his wishes. He will finally be back home in his beloved Hawaii. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020