|
|
Dennis Van Grinsven
Chilton - Dennis J. Van Grinsven, age 81, of Chilton, passed at his residence on June 1, 2019. He was born March 2, 1938, son of the late Josephine and Theodore Van Grinsven. Josephine went on to marry Ray Akeman. Dennis married the love of his life Ann Marie Summers on June 5, 1957, in Askeaton, WI. They were married just shy of 62 wonderful years.
Early in life, Dennis raised and trained racehorses before becoming a truck driver. His next venture in life was starting his own business; he operated DJ's Used Truck Sales for over 30 years. In his spare time he enjoyed playing sheepshead with family and friends, while enjoying a few cold ones. Dennis also enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine as they spent their winters in Florida. He was an avid sports fan, following Nascar races, The Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He also had a passion for old cars as he owned a '57 Chevy Bel-Air and a '67 Lincoln Continental.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his children: Guy (Christine) Van Grinsven, Lee (Trish) Van Grinsven, Roxane (Michael) Lisowe, and Tab (Christine) Van Grinsven; grandchildren: Sara (Rob) Michaelson, Sarina Van Grinsven, Shelly Van Grinsven, Timothy Ratclif (Samantha Miller), Cheyanne VanGrinsven (Jacob Sloan), Alex Van Grinsven, Terry Kalota, Mackenzie (Luke) Bonde, Jesse Kalota (Alayna Hickman); nine great-grandchildren; a sister: Bonnie (William) Schussmann; and sisters-in-law: Irene Summers and Patricia Van Grinsven.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore, Josephine, and Ray; in-laws: Maurice and Ella Summers; a brother: Victor Van Grinsven; brothers-in-law: Rowland "Oscar" Wallace, Joseph (Lois) Summers, and Robert Summers; sisters-in-law: Rita (Clarence) Coenen and Theresa (Brawley) Vaughan; and Robert "Snapper" Meulemans.
The family would like to add a special thank you to the many friends and family that visited throughout Dennis' illness.
Funeral services are set for 11:00am on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Mary of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church (120 Davis St.) in Stockbridge. Friends may call from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton, and at the church from 10:00am until 11:00am on the day of the service. A vigil prayer service will be held following Wednesday's visitation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2019