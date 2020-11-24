1/1
Dennis Whiting
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Whiting

Sobieski - Dennis Whiting, 79, Sobieski, passed away, peacefully Monday morning, November 23, 2020, after a long illness surrounded by his family. Born in Green Bay October 30,1941, he is the son of late Merle and Myrtle Whiting. In 1962 he married Jane Whiting at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on October 6, 2003. He owned and operated Denny's Place (corner of Bellevue and Cass) from 1991 to 2001. Since then he has enjoyed his retirement with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR, cooking, and fishing. Dennis was loved by many for his sense of humor, his love for his family, and he will be dearly missed.

Dennis is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Shelly) Whiting of Sobieski, Lisa Whiting of Green Bay, and Kevin Whiting of Green Bay; five grandchildren, Adam, Amanda (Marcus), Derek (Jill), Kagen, Chancelor; seven great grandchildren, Ava Jane, Breyhten, Claire, Brant, Arlo, Lyvelle, and Olivia; brother, Cal (Pat) Whiting; sister, Beverly DeBauche; special friends, Tom (Elaine) LaLuzerne, Vicki (Russ) Roberts, Paul (Amy) King, and Jody (Wayne) Blom; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; brother, Ronnie Whiting; brother-in-law, Roger DeBauche; mother and father-in-law, Orville and Doris Bourguignon; niece, Kendi Lemmens; Grandpa-in-law, Bill Malcore.

Due to Covid-19 a service will be held at a later date. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in De Pere. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family.

While Denny's time at Cardinal Ridge he developed very close relationships with the staff. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff for their compassion and care. Also a special thank you to all of Dennis' doctors who cared for him over the years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved