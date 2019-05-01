|
Derald J. Lebrun
Green Bay - Derald J. Lebrun, 80, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Derald was born in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Agnes Lebrun and was a graduate of East De Pere High School and also attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute. He served his country in the U.S. Army serving as a bookkeeper. Following his time in the service, he worked at American Motors in Kenosha. He was a kind hearted and sweet man. He worked for many years on his family farm, helping his mom after his father passed away.
Survivors include his cousin, Donald (Jan)Lebrun; special friends and neighbors, Sharon, Dave, Kathy and Glenn; brother-in-law, Donald Dickinson; three nephews, Jeffrey, Todd, and Mark; numerous other cousins.
Derald was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shirely Dickinson.
Visitation will take place Friday, May 3, 2019 at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St, Green Bay from 11a.m. to 12p.m. (Noon). Derald will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in De Pere.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019