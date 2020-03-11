Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Hallam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick A. Hallam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derrick A. Hallam Obituary
Derrick A. Hallam

Luxemburg - Derrick A. Hallam, 24, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident on his way to work.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Celebration Church 3475 Humboldt Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Joe Grier and Pastor Mark Gungor officiating. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund is being established in his name to help children both home and abroad. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -