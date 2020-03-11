|
|
Derrick A. Hallam
Luxemburg - Derrick A. Hallam, 24, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident on his way to work.
A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Celebration Church 3475 Humboldt Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Joe Grier and Pastor Mark Gungor officiating. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund is being established in his name to help children both home and abroad. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020