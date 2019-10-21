|
|
Dewey D. Folkman
Pulaski - Dewey D. Folkman, 86, Pulaski, unexpectedly died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home. The son of Elmer and Elma (Specht) Folkman was born August 13, 1933, in Angelica. On August 22, 1953, Dewey married Shirley Zeugin- Sariego in Shawano. Dewey joined the Army in 1954 and served his country for two years. He farmed for many years; working on various dairy and veal farms.
Dewey loved wood carving and joined the Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild in Green Bay. He could often be found pulling out his pocket knife to start whittling on wood. Dewey enjoyed deer hunting and sturgeon spearing trips with his boys. He also liked to go camping; memorable trips included Canada and Montana. One of Dewey's favorite hobbies was "going junking" where he always found a few collectible antiques to cherish. Dewey loved gardening and picking berries and always made sure his yard had apple trees.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children: Crystal (Mike) Ruh, Montana, Debra (Chuck) Reinhardt, Sun Prairie, Darren "D.J." (Lisa) Folkman, Sobieski, Marla Vaile, Green Bay, and Shannon (Lori) Folkman, Sobieski; son-in-law, Dan (Becky) Beaudoin; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers: Bill (Florence) Folkman and Jim (Kathy) Folkman; three brothers-in-law: Terry Sariego, Ronald (Sharon) Sariego, and Bob Buntrock; cousin, Nelda; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by daughter, Jolene Beaudoin; infant son, Gavin; great grandson, Devin Eggert; sisters: Arly Buntrock, Elaine (Rueben) Buchholz, and Bev (John) Anderson; good friends: Phillip and Bueleh Ann Oskey and George and Kathleen Brennand.
Private family services will take place at a later time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019