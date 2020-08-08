Diana May "DeDee" (Port) Woodworth
Oconto, WI. - Diana May "DeDee" (Port) Woodworth, age 77, passed away on August 06, 2020 at the hospital in Marquette, Michigan. She was born on November 11, 1942 to John Clinton Port and Ione Ruth Hanes in Oconto. On August 15, 1959 she married Gerald "Woody" Woodworth and they raised their family of 5 children and their oldest grandchild, Jerry, in Oconto. DeDee and Woody enjoyed many things together before he preceded her in death including motorcycle rides, annual trips to Montana, and the Hodag music festival in Rhinelander. Together they owned and operated Woody's O.K. bar in Oconto for almost 30 years. She enjoyed camping at Bluegrass festivals throughout the summers with her daughter, Brenda. DeDee also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister: Judy Vander Muelen; 2 children: Marty Allen & Jodi Lynn; 2 grandchildren: Brandon John Woodworth & Molly Beth Dolata; 1 great-grandchild: Jackson Clark Topel; and many other relatives & friends.
She is survived by 1 sister: Margaret Davis; 1 daughter: Brenda (Jim) Stewart; 2 sons: Daniel & John Woodworth; 13 grandchildren: Jerry (Julie) Woodworth, Sherri Stewart, Tara (Thomas) Magnuson, Lacey (Josh) West, Carissa Meunier, Jenna (Chris) Woodworth, Alexis (Kate) Woodworth, Justine (Jessie) Woodworth, Tyler (Ashley) Stewart, Hannah (David) Dolata, Sarah (Jacob) Woodworth, Tessah Dolata, & Louden Woodworth; and 12 great-grandchildren: Brooke, Justin, Cameron, Quentin, Logan, Lawson, Amanda-Lynn, Gavin, Araceli, Raina, Elijah, Rowan, with 5 more on the way. She was considered as "Ma" or "Grandma" by all who knew her and as such, she is survived by many, many more. She will be missed by all including her beloved chihuahua, Bella.
Cremation services was provided by Fassbender Funeral Home; 926 N 3rd Street; Marquette, Michigan 49855. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 in Oconto. Details will be posted on the Facebook event page: Memorial Service for Diana "DeDee" Woodworth" at https://www.facebook.com/events/365954131060971/
