Diane (Nicholson) Beverly



Diane (Nicholson) Beverly, aged 78 of Volusia County, FL passed away peacefully in Green Bay, WI on October 8th, 2020. Diane was born in New Jersey on October 18th, 1941 and spent most of her life in Florida with her family. She was a retired real estate broker and enjoyed cooking as well as spending time with friends and family. Diane was the daughter of the late Milton and Lucille (Faliero) Nicholson. She is preceded in death by her bother, James Nicholson and her son, Paul Campanile. Diane is survived by her sister Elaine Dahl; brothers Milton Nicholson, Richard Nicholson and Mark Nicholson; her sons Armand Campanile and Peter Campanile; her daughter-in-laws Karen (Vandevelde) Campanile and Bridgett Campanile; her grandchildren Joseph Campanile, Jessica (Campanile) Corigliano, Jaclyn Campanile, Christina Campanile, and Luke Campanile; and 7 great grandchildren Kira, Rocco, Silas, Anthony, Nicolette, Austin and Leanne. The family asks that you remember Diane with a warm memory, a smile and a prayer.









