Diane (Hartleben) Buchert
Green Bay - On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:05 a.m., my Mom, Diane (Hartleben) Buchert, 66, of Green Bay, WI received the most beautiful set of angel wings. For the past thirty days following a stroke, Mom had been a courageous warrior who was determined to get back to living her life. "Must be strong" she would tell us over the past month.
Diane was born on May 5, 1952 in Shawano, WI. She was the oldest child of Orville and Ruth Hartleben. A graduate from Shawano High School, Class of 1970. On November 5, 1974, she brought me, Michelle (Buchert) Thryselius into this world.
She was a crafter through and through. There wasn't anything she couldn't sew or alter. Diane was a master of the sewing machine. Many babies have been swaddled in gorgeous afghans that she has either sewn or crocheted.
Diane had a way of bringing sunshine into your life, even on the darkest of days. It was impossible to be around her and not smile. Her charisma for life was infectious. There is a saying - "wherever a beautiful soul has been…there is a trail of beautiful memories" and I have no doubt that she created many trails of great memories with everyone that she met.
Diane was the ultimate Momma Bear. Her heart was her family - her little family. She would often say that over and over. No matter what life was dealing to her, all that mattered was that she had her little family. And it was best for one to not "poke the bear" and mess with her little family!
Diane was surrounded with love from her family. Her fiancé, Jerry Wolf; daughter, Michelle (Scott) Thryselius; and her grandchildren, Quinton and Gabby Thryselius. She is further survived by her siblings, Steve (Sue) Hartleben and Donna Pollack, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Diane's life is planned for Sunday, May 5 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. To send online condolences or share special memories, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice Residence for their love and care for Diane.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2019