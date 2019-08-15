|
|
Diane F. (Vanden Eng) Knorr
Appleton - Diane F. (Vanden Eng) Knorr, also known as "Dammit Diane", age 52, of Appleton, passed away peacefully in her home, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and her fiance, Mike Dey. She was born February 24, 1967 in Green Bay, during a blizzard, to the late Arnold Vanden Eng Jr. and Mary (Kujawa) Peer.
Diane was a graduate of Seymour High School, Class of 1985. She trained extensively as a caregiver and thoroughly enjoyed people.
Diane's greatest passions were family and fishing. She was a social butterfly and brought life to any room she entered. Dammit Diane also enjoyed camping and motorcycling with Mike. Diane shared a special relationship with her granddaughter, Adriana. The two of them rode their yellow Power Wheels Hummer around town together!
Diane is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Ashlind) Haas; 6 grandchildren: Adriana, Ian, Leilani, Gracelyn, Abraham and Kendall "Mimi"; her mother, Mary Peer; her sister, Patty Pelishek; 3 brothers: Allan, Ed (Linda) and Roger Vanden Eng and fiance, Mike Dey. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Vanden Eng Jr. and her step-father, Ron Peer.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3 to 6 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10 to 11AM. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Diane would like to thank Dr. Sreenerasimhaiah of Women's Care of Wisconsin for all of the great care, love and concern and the comfort she brought. She also wanted to thank Aurora At-Home Hospice for stepping in when she needed them the most. No thanks to Theda Care.
"Rest in Peace (RIP)"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019