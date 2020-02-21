|
Diane F. Tadeyeske
Green Bay - Diane F Tadeyeske, 71, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Diane was born on May 23, 1948 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edward and Sylvia (Narloch) Joski. On October 21, 1967, she married Reid Tadeyeske and they moved with their two children to Green Bay in 1976. The couple enjoyed almost 50 years together, Reid preceded her in death on June 24, 2017. Diane was a stay at home mom when her children were younger and greatly cherished all the moments raising her kids. Once the kiddos started school she took a job as an office manager in the Insurance Field working at both State Farm and American Family. Diane was very adept at her position and kept things running smoothly in the office and met so many wonderful people and made quite the difference. Diane was not the outdoorsy type but loved the times spent camping with Reid and the kids when they were younger. She loved adventures and liked getting away on vacations whether it was seeing new sites, visiting her daughter or travelling to see all her friends~ she always made the most of her time away. Diane was an excellent host and was always thrilled to entertain at her home from Packer parties, holidays or just getting together- she was the hostess with the mostess. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, a friend to many and will always be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
Diane is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Keven and Angela Tadeyeske, Bellevue; one daughter and son-in-law Heather and Paul Cook, Stafford, VA; four grandchildren: Grant, Sylvia, Gabriel and Madeline, her mother: Sylvia Joski, two brothers: Dale Joski and Gary Joski, one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Keith (Sandy) Tadeyeske. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Joski, her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ervin and Christine Tadeyeske, one sister-in-law: Sheryl Joski..
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev Tom Reynebeau officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020