Diane HenryKewaunee - Diane M. Henry (DeGuelle), 75, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020.She was born on January 7, 1945 to the late Harvey and Dorothy DeGuelle. She was raised on the family farm in Rosiere, Wisconsin.Diane was married to Myron J. Everard who preceded her in death in 1977. She later married John (Jack) Henry, who preceded her in death in 2003.Diane enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved bringing joy to everyone with her food, drinks and laughter. She loved to decorate her home for the holidays and enjoyed her Hallmark channel.She is survived by daughter Lisa (Everard) LeFevre and her husband Rock of Casco, son Brian Everard and his wife Mindy of Allouez, granddaughter Katie Everard, sisters Judy (Larry) LeRoy, Terri (Lee) Veeser, Debbie (Jim) Mastalir and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.Diane was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and niece Jessica Mastalir.Out of respect for public health and safety the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Kewaunee Care Center and Bellin ICU, especially Paul and Crystal, for everything they did for Diane and her family.