Diane J. Brenkus
Sturgeon Bay - Diane J. Brenkus, 76, of Sturgeon Bay passed away Saturday morning May 16, 2020 at her home with family at her side.
She was born March 24, 1944 in Algoma the daughter of the late Tyrus and Laura (Jeanquart) Perry. Diane graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1962. She was blessed with four children. Growing up on the family farm, Perry's Berries Farm, taught her an appreciation for nature, honest hard work, and how family should work together. She loved plants, flowers, her hostas, gardening, birds, and her slice of "Perrydise" in the woods.
Prior to 1986 Diane was dedicated to working her parents berry farm and was known as the boss. As she branched out in the early years, Diane used her love of creating and crafting to open her house for a home craft show each year in the 1980's where she would have others show and sell their creations from Diane's Green Bay home.
Her family would describe her as a social butterfly, highly energetic, creative, loving with the biggest heart. She loved to cook for everyone, host gatherings, and was the glue of our family. She was a forever Packer's fan.
She was the smartest in her school class, or so she said, because she was the only one in her one room schoolhouse class grade, so who could argue. With her degree in common sense, she was able to open and operate her business, Satin 'n Lace Dress Shop in Bellevue. As the children grew, Diane became more active in the business world and entered banking. She managed the Pioneer Credit Union in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay and retired there in 2012 after 17 years.
Diane was always available to her family for lending a helping hand big or small. She would show up bright and early at her nephew Barry and Leslie DeBaker's strawberry farm to pack berries before taking her place as a familiar face at Wood Orchard Market and the Apple Store in Green Bay which she helped manage for her sister, Janice and Steve Wood.
Survivors include her four children, Cynthia (Iain) Henry of Bonney Lake, WA, Jeffrey (Colleen) Brenkus of Madison, Kurt (Aimee) Brenkus of Green Bay, Kristin Brenkus of Green Bay; nine grandchildren, (Makailee, Kellin), (Gabriela, Amalia), (Evan, Jonas, Jaqx, Songbird, Kai); two sisters, Sue (Neal) DeBaker, Janice (Steve) Woods; and her special friend, James Swenty of Green Bay.
Preceding her in death were parents, Tyrus and Laura Perry; and infant daughter, Christina Marie.
Due to the current public gathering limitations, Diane's family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
We are so very thankful, incredibly grateful, and unbelievably blessed to have passed through this life with Diane. We would like to thank those who helped her through this final journey. Our family appreciated the care and love given by Dr. Gautam and Aurora Bay Care Lombardi Cancer Center, and Unity Hospice, thank you.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. and Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Diane may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 20, 2020