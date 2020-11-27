Diane K. MillerGreen Bay - Diane K. Miller, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1949 to the late Marquis and Ione Snover.Diane graduated from Preble High School class of 1967. She was married to Earl Miller on March 14, 1970 in Green Bay where they share 50 amazing years together. Diane was employed at Shopko for 13 years before retiring in 2003. Diane was a doting grandmother to her five grandchildren. Some of Diane's hobbies included: reading, computer games, knitting and word searches. Diane was an amazing caretaker to her husband for many years.She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Earl; three daughters: Amy Miller, Beth (Benjamin) Dow and Candy Miller; five grandchildren: Abigail Bruegl, Emma Kanugh, Mya Miller, Brenton Dow and Bella Dow. Diane is further survived by her nine siblings.She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Keith and Marky Snover and a son, Michael.Due to the current environment, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service to a later date.Diane's family would like to thank the 9th floor team at St.Vincent's Hospital for the great care and compassion they provided for both Diane and her family.