Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street P.O. Box 67
Lena, WI 54139
Lena - Diane "Diana" M. Pawlak passed away Friday June 28, 2019. She was the oldest child of John and Josephine (nee Wos) Pawlak. Diane is survived by three brothers, Bob (Bonnie) Pawlak, Madison, Kenneth (Karen) Pawlak, Plover, and Don (Anne) Pawlak, Stevens Point. She was preceded in death by her parents. Friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 438 West Main St., Lena, on Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 1 until 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 2 to July 10, 2019
