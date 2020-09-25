Diane "Lady Di" Pommier
Green Bay - Diane M. "Lady Di" Pommier, 78, passed away unexpectedly from heart complications, Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2020, at a local hospital. Born Feb. 28, 1942, in Phillips, WI, she is the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Burich) Hill. Diane married James "Jim" Pommier on Feb. 16, 1963, at Saints Peter and Paul Church. She had held a few jobs early in life but was most proud to be a full time wife and mom. Diane was very active as a member of the Green Bay Eagle Auxiliary 401 and held various offices and received many awards over the years. She was also a dual member with the Chilton Auxiliary Club. Diane will be remembered for the pride she took in her lawn, gardening, caring for the wild birds, and could never say "No" to anyone who would ask for help in any activity.
Diane is survived by her two children, Debra Pommier, Green Bay and David and Samantha Pommier, Oconto Falls; three grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Matthew Garsow, Austin and Lauren Pommier; two brothers, Jim (Karen) Hill and Jack Hill; two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" (Roger) Van Ark and Barbara Hill; also, survived by her husband Jim's family whom Diane was very close with over the years; many nieces and nephews; and her canine companion and constant side-kick, Princess.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, Brian Pommier; brothers, William "Bill" (Jan) and Richard "Dick" Hill; along with her husband's parents and other relatives.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 3:00-8:00pm. Eagle's Auxiliary memorial service at 6:30 pm followed by the funeral service at 7:00pm, all at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing.
to share a condolence with the family.
Diane's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of St. Vincent CVICU; her kindhearted neighbors, Jackie and Mark; her many Eagle "Sisters"; dear friend, Joanie; and to all of her many friends.