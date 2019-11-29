Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Diane R. (Meissner) VanDreel

Diane R. (Meissner) VanDreel Obituary
Diane R. Van Dreel (Meissner)

Sun City - Diane R. Van Dreel (Meissner), of Sun City, AZ, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and moved to Green Bay. She graduated from Wisconsin School of Cosmetology, where she later taught. She owned and operated her own beauty salon for many years. After retiring, she took up crafting and floral design with her aunt Ramona. After her husband's retirement, she traveled promoting her own craft shows throughout Wisconsin. Diane retired to AZ in 2018, joining her family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Roy and Dorothy Meissner, sister, Dolores, two step-sons, Russell Jr. and Steven, and nephew, Mark. She is survived by her husband, Russell, of 50 years, step-son, Brett (Ann Marie), step-daughter, Vicki, a special sister, Chris, two brothers, a special niece, Terri, grand-nephew, James, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A gathering will be held on Dec. 11, 2019, from 9-11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial ceremony at Sepia Chapel, 3562 Finger Rd., Green Bay, WI. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019
