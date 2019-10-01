|
Diane Smith
Marinette - Diane Alayne (Wiley) Smith passed away at the age of 80 years old on September 28th at Rennes East in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. She was a former resident of Marinette and has gone home to be with the Lord.
Diane was born in Battle Creek Mich. in 1939 and was the daughter of Thomas Wiley and Elaine (Wiley) Balsis. She was the step-daughter to Joe Balsis and Marge Wiley.
Survivors include her brother, Rich Wiley and (Marilyn); and sister, Sandie and (Jerry) Konyn.
Diane also has four beloved sons surviving, Kevin and Mary Ann Kakuk from Green Bay Wis., Brian and Cindy Kakuk, Rick Kakuk and Joe and Barbara Kakuk, all from Menominee Mich.; a step-son, Rev. Ronald Oberle and his wife Katherine of Newberry Mich. and step-daughter-in-law, Janet Smith.
She is further survived by grandchildren, Alan Kakuk and Jessie G, Michael and Kyle Kakuk, Alicia Kakuk and Paul Schneider, Erik and Durell Kakuk and Angel Cook; and additional step-children, Chris and Morgan Matthews and Penny Smith.
She also has 12 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Rev. Glenn and Eva Caron, Sandra and Charlie Langis, Jacquelyn Majerczyk, and friends at Calvary Church Assembly of God in Marinette.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Wiley and Elaine (Wiley) Balsis; step-parents, Joseph Balsis and Marge Wiley; an infant grandson, Adam Kakuk; and an uncle, Donald Kline.
She enjoyed meeting with her class of 1957 who would meet the last Wednesday of every month at local restaurants. Diane is a member of Calvary Church Assembly of God in Marinette.
Diane's interest and joys in life was any way she could serve her Lord. She had a singing ministry starting in 1972 and enjoyed Bible camp where she taught children's church and teens Bible study. She was a member of Senior Saints, Women's ministry and Bible study. She also enjoyed Choir and Christmas cantata.
The Celebration of her new life will be held at Calvary Church, W1498 Hwy 64, Marinette Wis. on
Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Hawthorne officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please come join in the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations made in her name will be given to one of Diane's favorite church charities.
Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019