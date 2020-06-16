Diane Vincent
Green Bay - Diane Vincent, 57, of Green Bay, loving wife of Jerry Vincent departed this life unexpectedly on June 15, 2020.
Diane was born on December 18, 1962 in Green Bay, beloved daughter of Arvin and Jan (Vanden Elzen) Lambert. She was a graduate of Preble High School class of 1981. She was a long time employee of Walmart East where she worked in many capacities and was well liked and respected by both management and her peers. When she wasn't working she could be found gardening, crafting, camping, or spending time with her three granddaughters. She will always be remembered for being a loving caregiver to her family who was the center of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years Jerry, her three children: Jason Lambert, Jennifer (Brenton) Jensen and Jeffrey Lambert. She also leaves her parents Arvin and Jan Lambert, along with three granddaughters: Rachel, MaKenzie, and Samantha Lambert. Diane leaves a brother, Donald (Karen) Lambert, and four sisters: Sandra (Jerome) Krines, Karen (Rick) Haessly, Lynne (Rod) Bricker, and Patty (Mark) Winske, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22nd at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay from 4 - 6:30 PM. The funeral service will be private. Due to current health concerns, face coverings are encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Diane's family wishes to express their gratitude to Shelia V. for her support, and also Bellin Health for her care, and the Brown County Wisconsin Rescue Squad for their efforts and service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.