Diane Vincent
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Vincent

Green Bay - Diane Vincent, 57, of Green Bay, loving wife of Jerry Vincent departed this life unexpectedly on June 15, 2020.

Diane was born on December 18, 1962 in Green Bay, beloved daughter of Arvin and Jan (Vanden Elzen) Lambert. She was a graduate of Preble High School class of 1981. She was a long time employee of Walmart East where she worked in many capacities and was well liked and respected by both management and her peers. When she wasn't working she could be found gardening, crafting, camping, or spending time with her three granddaughters. She will always be remembered for being a loving caregiver to her family who was the center of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years Jerry, her three children: Jason Lambert, Jennifer (Brenton) Jensen and Jeffrey Lambert. She also leaves her parents Arvin and Jan Lambert, along with three granddaughters: Rachel, MaKenzie, and Samantha Lambert. Diane leaves a brother, Donald (Karen) Lambert, and four sisters: Sandra (Jerome) Krines, Karen (Rick) Haessly, Lynne (Rod) Bricker, and Patty (Mark) Winske, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22nd at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay from 4 - 6:30 PM. The funeral service will be private. Due to current health concerns, face coverings are encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Diane's family wishes to express their gratitude to Shelia V. for her support, and also Bellin Health for her care, and the Brown County Wisconsin Rescue Squad for their efforts and service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved