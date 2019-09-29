|
|
Dianne Fostner-Sell
Green Bay - Dianne Fostner-Sell, age 69, passed away at home Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Living her entire life in Green Bay, Dianne spent her time devoted to her family and friends. She was most happy when she was with her family, especially interacting with her two adorable granddaughters. She stayed in touch with friends through social media and loved playing computer games. During the summer months, Dianne enjoyed being at the family cottage in Lakewood.
One of Dianne's most notable attributes was her concern and love for others. She wanted the best for everyone, and worried when someone she knew was suffering. Although always a tiny person, Dianne had a huge heart. And even though she could be sassy and fun, everyone knew that her primary concern was to be compassionate and uplifting. She even won the hearts of nurses and hospice staff who were helping care for her as she neared the end of her life.
Dianne is survived by her loving husband, Ray Sell, Green Bay, WI, and by her two children, Kiley (Jennifer) King, Tampa, FL and Aaron (Kelly) King, Orlando, FL. Her two granddaughters, Avery and Addy, will miss her terribly. Dianne is also survived by her brothers: Gary (Kathy) Fostner, Eden Prairie, MN, Rodney (Jennifer) Fostner, Brookfield, WI and the Rev. Jay Fostner, O. Praem., De Pere, WI; sister-in-law, Susan Olson-Fostner, Suamico, WI and her nieces and nephews: Donny Fostner, Megan (Tom) Woboril, Jake Fostner and Katie (Ryan) Wieber . Ray's children, Scott (Neena) Sell, Green Bay, WI and Mimi (Chad) Schroeder, Fond du Lac, WI, as well as special friends Eric and Jenny Brown will also miss Dianne greatly.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Majorie Fostner, and a brother, Steve Fostner.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Old St. Joseph Church (100 Grant St., De Pere, WI) on the St. Norbert College Campus. A Mass of Resurrection will take place beginning at 11 a.m. with Dianne's brother, the Rev. Jay Fostner, O. Praem., officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Paul's Pantry or Old St. Joseph Parish Outreach program would be appreciated.
A special note of thanks to friends and the fabulous staff at Unity Hospice who took care of Dianne and her family during the past month. You are all angels from heaven.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019