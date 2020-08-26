Dianne Hinch Hernandez
Green Bay - Dianne Hinch Hernandez, 87, loving and faithful servant of the Lord, was called to rest on August 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Dianne was born May 13, 1933 to Herbert and Adeline Giertz in the township of Stickney, IL. She is survived by seven children, 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Hinch and her parents, Herbert and Adeline Giertz, all of Lakewood, WI.
Out of concerns for COVID-19 safety, the family will gather privately for a memorial service at Green Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1414 Shawano Ave. Green Bay, WI, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. A live-stream will appear on the church facebook page. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established via the church to aid those in the church family and community with the greatest need.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Dianne may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
