Dianne Kay Weber
Green Bay - Dianne Kay Weber, 65, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 after a courageous 17-year battle with a brain tumor. She was born on March 31, 1953, to Carl and Gladys (Draize) Mazur. Dianne lost her mother at a young age, and was raised by her father and stepmother, Agnes for most of her life.
Dianne graduated from Ashwaubenon High School, Class of 1972. Later, she met the love of her life, Gary Weber and they were married on September 27, 1975. Together they raised four children.
Dianne was very active in her children's lives. She was a Girl Scout Leader, and was involved with the Boy Scouts, as well as soccer. Dianne loved doing arts and crafts, and enjoyed rummage sales.
She loved to cook and knew how to spoil her entire family. Dianne made delicious chicken and dumpling soup. She had an amazing sense of humor, even while being sick. Dianne loved being a stay-at-home mom for most of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; their children, Jim (Melissa) Weber, Brad (Jessica Jorgensen) Weber, Joe (Laura) Weber, and Pam (David Schmidt) Weber; grandchildren, Jordan Wescott, Jesse Weber, Allyson Weber, Kaitlyn Weber, Kendall Weber, Ashlynn Weber, and Kylie Brien; brother, Allen Mazur; sister, Carol Mazur; and her dog, Shelby.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gladys Mazur; and her stepmother, Agnes Mazur.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019