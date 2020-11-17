Dianne Kordiyak
Oconto - Dianne E. Kordiyak, 80, of Oconto, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. Dianne was born April 10, 1940 in Manitowoc to the late Charles and Regina (Ruether) Leider. She married George J. Kordiyak on April 27, 1984. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2009. Dianne's favorite place to visit was at her grandfather Ruether's farm in Door County where she loved spending weekends, holidays, and family reunions. She volunteered for Unity Hospice for eleven years. She was a member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto.
Dianne is survived by three sons, Donald Kruse, Michael (Julie) Kruse, Robert (Sara) Kruse; a brother, Dale (Cheryl) Leider; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Debra Bauer; and a niece, Loni Bauer.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Monday, November 23, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. On line condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfunealhome.net
