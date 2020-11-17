1/1
Dianne Kordiyak
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Kordiyak

Oconto - Dianne E. Kordiyak, 80, of Oconto, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. Dianne was born April 10, 1940 in Manitowoc to the late Charles and Regina (Ruether) Leider. She married George J. Kordiyak on April 27, 1984. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2009. Dianne's favorite place to visit was at her grandfather Ruether's farm in Door County where she loved spending weekends, holidays, and family reunions. She volunteered for Unity Hospice for eleven years. She was a member of First American Lutheran Church, Oconto.

Dianne is survived by three sons, Donald Kruse, Michael (Julie) Kruse, Robert (Sara) Kruse; a brother, Dale (Cheryl) Leider; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Debra Bauer; and a niece, Loni Bauer.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 9 to 11 AM Monday, November 23, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 11 AM Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. On line condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfunealhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved