Dick Christensen

Dick Christensen Obituary
Dick Christensen

Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Christensen, 90, of Green Bay, beloved husband of the late Darleen (Thirion) Christensen, departed this life peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital.

Dick was born August 10, 1929 in Green Bay, son of the late Clarence Christensen and Camilla Carter. In his 20's Dick was a Golden Gloves Boxer and a member of the Amateur Athletic Union of the United States. He was employed at Morning Glory Dairy for many years and later owned and operated Dick and Dar's Club 32 in De Pere. Dick was a great story teller and could make everyone laugh. In his spare time he enjoyed playing BINGO, and was very talented in fixing and refinishing antique furniture. He and Dar enjoyed spending winters in Florida and traveling. He was a devoted catholic and man of faith. The most important thing to Dick was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by four children: Richard Christensen, Thomas (Jan) Christensen, Bonnie Peterson, and Harold (Lynn) Christensen. Dick also leaves 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter, in addition to numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandma Carter, a son-in-law James Peterson, a brother, Gordon Christensen, and two sisters, Joyce and Donna.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13th from 9 - 10 AM at St. Willebrord Parish, 209 S. Adams Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in De Pere. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be directed to Unity Hospice. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Dick's family would like to express their gratitude to Unity Hospice and Bellin Memorial for the care given to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
