|
|
Dick Hille
Green Bay - Dick Hille, 72, died peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1947 to the late Richard and Joan (Goodwill) Hille.
He was married to June M, Beaurain for over 50 years and has two children: Bonita (Bill) Smits and Bruce (Deborah) Hille.
He enjoyed the freedom of the highways being an independent contractor for many years. Now he is driving the highways of heaven.
He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren: Debra Nooyen, Craig (Meghan) Nooyen, Chelsea (Chase) Smith, Kacie Hille and Amy Smits.
Also survived by great grandchildren: Madison Nooyen, Raelynn and Calliegh Smith and Jordon Nooyen. Other survivors include numerous brothers, sisters, in laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents in law, one brother and one brother in law.
He is greatly loved and missed by all of us and the patriarch of our family.
A celebration of his life for the family will be determined at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements messages of condolence may be sent care of the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019