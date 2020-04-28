|
Dick Sigafoose
De Pere - Richard N. "Dick" Sigafoose, 85, passed away in De Pere, Wisconsin on April 24, 2020. The son of James and Willa (Donnell) Sigafoose was born on May 15, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Jeanie (Charlie) Wolf, of Ohio, Sue (Dan) Hurley, De Pere; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his sister, Sue.
Private family services were held in De Pere. For a full obituary and to extend online condolences to the Sigafoose family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020