Dina Scott
De Pere - Dina Leigh Scott (Tuttle) age 54 of De Pere passed away peacefully on February 20th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 12th, 1965 in Green Bay, WI.
Dina was a graduate of East High '83 with academic and golf accolades. She went on to UW-Madison where she played on the Women's Golf Team her freshman and sophomore years. She transferred to UW-Milwaukee where she earned her BA degree in Management Information Systems and met her future husband during summer school. Peter and Dina were married on October 8th, 1988 in Green Bay, WI and later relocated from Glendale, WI to De Pere in 1994. They were blessed with three beautiful children that Dina proudly dubbed "Scuttles" (Scott-Tuttle).
Dina was a driven person and perfectionist in all aspects of her life. Whether competing at golf or decorating birthday cakes for the kids she had a unique way of putting her stamp on life. In addition to juggling three active children at home, Dina led a successful career as a Computer Programmer holding various roles with companies including: JC Penny, M&I Data Services, Harley Davison, Humana Insurance, and retired from Ameriprise as a Lead System Architect only to be coaxed back to help EMG build their ecommerce business.
Dina had a wonderful sense of humor and wit that brightened any room. She lived her life with a loving, moral compass; always compassionate for those that needed a helping hand and voice. She had a true love for boating and spending summers in Door County on the water with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Peter A. Scott and three children Amanda (21), Elizabeth (18), and Nicholas (16), and beloved goldendoodle Kali as well as her parents Barbara and Jack Tuttle, sisters; Debra (Scott) Jenson and Heather (Brian) Copeland, mother-in-law Beverly Scott, brothers-in-law; David (Pamela) Scott and Stephen (Mary) Scott, Sisters-in-law; Debra Stephenson, Patricia (Michael) Scott and Aimee (Nathan) Sheets. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Dina is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Charles Scott and sister in law, Mary Kay Scott.
Family and friends may gather at Faith Lutheran Church 2335 S Webster Ave - Green Bay, WI to celebrate Dina's life on Tuesday February 25th. Visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until 10:45AM, service to follow at 11:00 AM. A special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for their comforting care in her final days. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Unity Hospice.
