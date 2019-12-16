|
Dixie L. Konshak
Green Bay - Dixie L. Konshak, 64, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late James and Genevieve (Leisner) Hyde in Green Bay on June 10, 1955. In May of 1998, Dixie married John Konshak. She loved to sing in church and had a deep faith and love of Jesus Christ. Dixie was a Prayer Warrior for 3ABN (Three Angels Broadcast Network) on channel 30. She had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Dixie is survived by her husband, John Konshak (Green Bay); sons, Jason Maddix (Jenny Clay) (Green Bay), Joshua Maddix (Antigo), and Jeremy Maddix (Ann Macha) (Fond du Lac); daughter, Madeline Konshak (Green Bay); grandson, Blaze Maddix (Antigo); brothers, Matthew Hyde (Colorado), Mitch Hyde (Green Bay), Timothy Hyde (Green Bay), Christopher "Buster" Hyde (De Pere); sisters, Jaime Duda (Green Bay) and Christine "Susie" Monosso (Michigan); extended family members, Lisa Turner and Christina Szitta; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Hyde and James "Buddy" Hyde Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Green Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1414 Shawano Ave, from 1:00 pm until the funeral service at 3:00 pm with Pastor Titus Naftanaila officiating.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Dixie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Three Angels Broadcasting Network.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019