Dolores A. Jacobson
Pulaski - Dolores A. Jacobson, age 84, of Pulaski, WI, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 29, 1935 in Keshena, WI, daughter of the late Martin and Caroline (Vigue) Krueger and was a graduate of Gillett High School, Class of 1954.
Dolores married Alvin "Jake" Jacobson, May 7, 1955 at Christ Lutheran Church, Underhill, WI. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage and were blessed with 6 children. She was a talented seamstress and she held different positions at Zwickers and Eagle Knit. Dolores had a strong faith in God and was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Green Valley.
Dolores was an avid golfer and loved to watch Star Wars. She enjoyed country music and attended many country music festivals. The family traveled together often before and after retirement. Dolores and Jake wintered in Texas for many years. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. The time she spent with her family was most cherished.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband, Alvin "Jake"; 5 children: Jon Jacobson of Green Valley, WI, Sherry (Robert) Czarapata of Krakow, WI, Peter (Donna) Jacobson of Oneida, WI, Wanda (Mark) Peters of Pulaski, WI and Gregory (Laura Wiese) Jacobson of Eden, WI; 8 grandchildren: Adam Jacobson, Jay, Rachel (Alex Bergner) and Jeremy (Ashley Barkow) Czarapata, Tyler (Sara) Jacobson, Chris (Ally) Peters, Lynn (Jason) Adams and Elliott Jacobson; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings: Martha (the late Robert) Fischer, Geraldine (the late Ray) Siegel, David (Karen) Krueger, Douglas (Kathy) Krueger and Kariana (Martin) Fuhrman. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Roger Jacobson; a brother, Roger Krueger; a sister, Carol (John) Lynch and her father and mother-in-law, John and Sylvia Jacobson.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. The family kindly request that you are prepared to wear a face covering and practice social distancing at the services to ensure the health and safety of everyone. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Heartland Hospice in Dolores's name are appreciated.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Shawano Health Services, Heartland Home Care and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.