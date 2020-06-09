Dolores Borowitz
Green Bay - Dolores H. (Laskowski) Borowitz, 94, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Dolores was born on October 10, 1925, in Greenleaf, Wisconsin to the late Julius and Helen (Kiermis) Laskowski. On June 5, 1945, she married Victor Borowitz in Santa Anna, California.
Dolores loved roses and pansies. She loved living in the country raising chicks and harvesting produce from her garden. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as having the softest hands, a loving heart and will never be far from our thoughts each time a rose blossom blooms.
Dolores is survived by her children, Mary Lee Borowitz, Doreen (Mike) Ireland and Wayne (Phyllis) Borowitz; grandchildren Jenna (Travis) Price, Jared (Briana) Peters, Joelle (Mikee) Borowitz and Lexi Ireland; great-grandchildren Emerick and Everlyn Price, Josie and Jade Peters and Juliana and Lunasol Lopez; and her sister, Laverne Bielicki.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Borowitz; a daughter, Christine Peters; an infant son, Randall Borowitz; and her brothers, Norbert, Raymond, Wesley and Robert Laskowski.
"The beauty of the rose lasts but a moment, but its memory can last a lifetime."
Dolores' family would like to thank the staff at Odd Fellow Home for their years of compassion and loving support.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at SS. Edward & Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Road, Suamico. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial of the urn will follow in the church cemetery following the Memorial Mass. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 21, 2020.