Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
N2085 County Road AB
Stangelville., WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
t St. Lawrence Catholic Church
N2085 County Road AB,
Stangelville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Chervenka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Chervenka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Chervenka Obituary
Dolores Chervenka

Green Bay - Dolores E. Chervenka, 89, Green Bay, formerly a longtime resident of Denmark, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, N2085 County Road AB, Stangelville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now