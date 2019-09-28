|
Dolores Chervenka
Green Bay - Dolores E. Chervenka, 89, Green Bay, formerly a longtime resident of Denmark, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, N2085 County Road AB, Stangelville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019