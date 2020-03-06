Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
645 S. Irwin Ave.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
645 S. Irwin Ave
Dolores D. Morgan Obituary
Dolores D. Morgan

Glendale, AZ - Dolores D. Morgan, 89, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 645 S. Irwin Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. Ponciano Macablo, OFM offiiciating. Burial will take place in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. A full notice will appear in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
