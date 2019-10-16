Services
Dolores "Laurie" Feaker

Green Bay - Dolores M. (Johnson) "Laurie" Feaker, 89, Green Bay, passed away in the comfort of her own home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in Green Bay to the late John and Myrtle (Stone) Johnson. Laurie was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On Sept. 3, 1949, Laurie married Bill Feaker. She worked hard both at home, raising six children, and helping her husband run the family business, Feaker & Son's Construction Co. Laurie loved spending time at the cottage on the Bay with her family and friends. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, painting and family get togethers.

Laurie will be deeply missed by her children, John (Monika) Feaker, Dan (Sandy) Feaker, Rick (Terri) Feaker, Randy (Lisa) Feaker, Tami (Jon) Greatens and Sue (Randy) Barlament; 12 grandchildren, Harold, Tom, Angel, Deanna, Guy, Lisa, Sara, Tyler, Jacob, Joshua, Brooke and Brandon; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Kathy) Johnson; and many other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Laurie is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; grandson, Mark Husby; brother, Jerry (Loretta) Johnson; aunt, Evelyn Pagenkopf; and a cousin, Carol Roulette.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Laurie's family would like to thank the staffs of Unity Hospice and Grace Lutheran for their care and compassion.
