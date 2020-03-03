|
|
Dolores Hieronimczak
Pulaski - Dolores Hieronimczak, 88, Pulaski, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, following a short illness. The daughter of the late Frank and Barbara (Meidl) Reis was born June 22, 1931, in Greenville.
In 1948, she met the love of her life, Stanley Hieronimczak, at the Seymour Fair. After a few years of courtship, Stanley pulled the ring out of the glove compartment, said he wasn't going to drive another winter (to go on dates)… and she said, Yes! The couple was married September 2, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville. They settled in Green Bay, where they started their family, and moved to the farm in the Town of Maple Grove on a frigid January day in 1963.
Dolores was a faith-filled member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, where she belonged to the St. Ann Society and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister for many years. After she and Stanley retired from the farm, Dolores was an active volunteer for 23 years at the Pulaski Senior Center and also served as a driver for the Meals on Wheels program. Dolores was a familiar face at the Village of Pulaski voting polls, where she worked for 10 years. She liked crocheting and other crafts, was a wonderful baker, and put on a great meal. Dolores and Stanley enjoyed polka dancing and playing cards with family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Sharon (Will) Holl, Pulaski, Ron (Linda) Hieronimczak, Hobart, Mary (Mike) Schroeder, Greenville, Doris (Mark) Jome, Franklin, and Donna (Scott) Hein, Bear Creek; 11 grandchildren: Craig, Steven, and David, Trisha, Kurt, and Tara, Jay and Tim, Lauren and Lisa, and Nathan; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Darlene Reis, Appleton; Stanley's siblings: Tony Hieronimczak, Pulaski, Dolores (Walter) Jarosinski, Pound, and Betty Hieronimczak, Green Bay; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002, one son, Richard, in 1969; a son-in-law, Dave Mulder, in 2005; three brothers and three sisters.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. The Parish Wake Service will take place at 4:30 p.m. The visitation continues at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, at 9:00 a.m. Monday. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in the spring.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital ICU for their loving care.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020