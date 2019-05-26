|
|
Dolores Holl
De Pere - Dolores L. (Roffers) Holl, 89, De Pere, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 following complications from a fall. The daughter of Frank and Cecelia (Van Gheem) Roffers was born January 2, 1930.
On January 5, 1952, she married Roy A. Holl at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Dolores spent her years as a homemaker, raising her two sons, Mike and Keith. She and Roy enjoyed traveling, camping, and playing cards with friends and relatives. She always showed her love and appreciation, by cooking a homemade meal, baking a pie, or taking us out to dinner.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Mike and Keith; granddaughter, Joy Holl; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Myla. She is further survived by her brother, Harvey Roffers; brother-in-law Robert Grosse; nieces, nephews, Roy's family, Clif (Camilla) Holl, Marcella Hanna, Clara (Milo) Sidwell, Pat (Hank) Mencheski, and many other extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roy; her parents, Frank and Cecelia; her siblings and siblings-in-law, Rita (Walter) Jarosinski, Arleen (Harold) Van Den Heuvel, Norman Roffers, Barbara Roffers, Donna Grosse and Eddie Hanna.
Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Benny Jacob, O.Praem officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Holl family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019