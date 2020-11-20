1/1
Dolores J. Peters
1927 - 2020
Dolores J. Peters

De Pere - Dolores June Peters, 93, De Pere, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday November 20, 2020. She was born June 3, 1927 in De Pere to the late George and Christine (Aerts) Gottier. Dolores was a graduate of De Pere High School. On February 19, 1944 she was united in marriage to Clayton Peters in Chapel #4 on Camp Croft Army Base in South Carolina.

Dolores took great pride in raising her six children, and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Ledgeview. She also liked visiting the casino to play the slots, and always kept abreast of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Dolores was her husband's secretary and bookkeeper, as they ran De Pere - Green Bay Transfer for many years.

She is survived by her children; Michael (Carmen) Peters, Green Valley, Az., Richard (Monica) Peters, De Pere, Roy (Janet) Peters, De Pere, William (Lotty) Peters, De Pere, Nancy (Harry) Melotte, Greenleaf, and Daniel Peters, De Pere. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Tim, Theresa, Jeff, Eric, Christina, Michelle, Randy, Craig, Brenda, Steven, Blaise, Amy, Matt, Tom, Barry, and Kelly. Numerous great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren also survive her.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Clayton in 1981, and her grandson David Peters.

Friends may call after 9:00AM Tuesday November 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 4805 Sportsman Dr. in Ledgeview. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Michael Ingold officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Rennes, De Pere for mom's care. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

For those who would like to attend, but cannot, the Mass will be livestreamed at 11:00AM Tuesday on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
