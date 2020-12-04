Dolores M. Rzepka
Green Bay - Dolores Rzepka of Green Bay passed away peacefully after a short illness on December 3, 2020, at Allouez Parkside Village. She was 85 years old. Dolores was born in March 1935 to Stanley and Mary (Tabor) Berczynski in Chicago, Illinois.
Dolores married Carl Rzepka in May 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, and followed him to Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS during his time in the Air Force. When they returned to Wisconsin, she dedicated herself to her husband, her children, and her homes in Pulaski and then Ashwaubenon. She was an original member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church of Ashwaubenon.
In those days, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" did not exist. It was the norm for a wife to stay home with the children while her husband worked. Dolores was a special wife and mother because of who she was as a person, which was instilled into her by her grandmother.
Dolores is survived by her two sons: Michael (Cyndi) of Lakewood, WI; Robert (Gabrielle) of Alexandria, VA; and two grandchildren, Nicole of Appleton and Brandon of Lakewood.
She is preceded in death by Carl, her husband of 55 years; her parents Stanley and Mary; and her brothers Daniel, Joseph, and infant brother Robert.
The family would like to thank Allouez Parkside Village by Hillcrest for their dedication and caring in attending to Dolores' needs these last 4 years. The compassion, kindness, and respect they showed her was exemplary; we can never repay them for all of the care they gave to Mom. Also, many thanks to Heartland Hospice for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.
A Mass of Christian Burial will occur 11 AM Tuesday, December 8 at Nativity of Our Lord Church with the Reverend Matt Simonar officiating. A livestream of the Mass will be available through the church website and may be viewed on their webpage at www.nativitydisciples.org
. Interment will follow at Allouez Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Dolores' name.
